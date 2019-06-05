Lebanon VA Medical Center prepares to launch new VA health care options under MISSION Act

PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will launch its new and improved community care program tomorrow, implementing portions of the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act),

which ends the Veterans Choice Program and establishes a new Veterans Community Care Program.

The MISSION Act will strengthen the nationwide VA Health Care System by empowering Veterans to have more options in their health care decisions. Under the new and improved Veterans Community Care Program, Veterans can work with their VA health care provider or other VA staff to see if community care may be appropriate for them.

Eligibility for community care does not require a Veteran to receive that care in the community; Veterans can still choose to have VA provide their care. Lebanon VA Medical Center has an emergency room open 24/7 and all primary care and mental health clinics offer same day service either at the Lebanon VAMC or the five community clinic locations.

Veterans may be eligible to choose to receive care in the community if they meet any of the following six criteria:

A Veteran needs a service not available at any VA medical facility. A Veteran lives in a U.S. state or territory without a full-service VA medical facility. A Veteran qualifies under the “grandfather” provision related to distance eligibility for the Veterans Choice Program. VA cannot furnish care in a manner that complies within certain designated access standards. The Veteran and the referring clinician agree it is in the best medical interest of the Veteran to receive community care based on defined factors. VA has determined that a VA medical service line is not providing care in a manner that complies with VA’s standards for quality.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to visit: missionact.va.gov to learn more about these and other changes. Veterans served by Lebanon VAMC may call the MISSION Act Call Center at 717-272-6621 and press 6 or visit the MISSION Act information table located in the Building 17 Lobby during normal business hours through the end of June.

Lebanon VAMC is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also oversees six community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.