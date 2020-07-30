Lebanon VA Receives Award for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2020

Lebanon , PA — The US Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized the Lebanon VA Medical Center for Overall Excellence in Patient Experience.

Lebanon VA Medical Center was among 8 finalists across the country who exemplified exceptional Patient Experience and Employee Experience scores in patient satisfaction, trust and VA’s All Employee Survey (AES) Best Places To Work. Programs such as Way-Finding Kiosks, Own The Moment training, and Veterans Advisory Council have all contributed to the overall patient and employee experience.

“As the Director for the Lebanon VA Medical Center and our five community clinics, I am so fortunate to work with such an awesome and dedicated team. Each day, I am amazed at what they accomplish,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., Director. “We really are a family here, partners in the delivery of health care for Veterans. I am so pleased that staff were recognized for their dedication, advocacy and customer service to our Veterans. Thank you Team Lebanon!”

The award was announced during a national virtual VA Patient Experience Awards event which replaced this year’s VA Patient Experience Symposium, which was attended by more than 400 VA health care leaders in 2019 for the sole purpose of sharing best practices and improving customer experience at VA health care facilities across the nation.

“These Patient Experience Awards recognize those in the Veterans Health Administration who are helping lead the way in customer service, helping lead the way in care and innovations that are nationally recognized for the significant, tangible improvements they bring to Veterans’ healing,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

Learning from best practices in both VA and private sector, VA has created and implemented several VA Patient Experience tools to ensure every employee is trained and focused on providing Veterans not only with the care they need, but also with care that is delivered in an exceptional and consistent manner.

Nationally trust in VA health care has increased 5% and trust in all of VA benefits and services has increased 19% since 2017. Locally, Lebanon VA Medical Center enjoys a current trust score of 97%.

For more information on VA Patient Experience or the VA Veterans Experience Office visit: https://www.va.gov/ve/.