Lebanon VAMC bringing care closer to Veterans through new video app

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2019

Print

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has started using a new nationally-released VA app called VA Video Connect (VVC) to connect Veterans in real-time with their health care teams securely through the camera on their phone, tablet or computer.

“VA Video Connect is an exciting addition to the many options we provide our Veterans for convenient care. VVC leverages technology – that many Veterans have in their hands – to connect them with their VA health care providers,” said Dr. Stuart A. Roop, Lebanon VAMC’s chief of staff. “Lebanon VA continues to explore and embrace options to make access to care as convenient as possible to South Central Pennsylvania’s Veterans while leveraging telehealth technologies to enhance the accessibility, capacity and quality of VA health care.”

Veterans interested in VVC can sign up for the service by asking their VA health care provider if their situation or follow-up appointments can be accomplished via telehealth. VVC can be downloaded or accessed free through VA’s App Store at www.mobile.va.gov/appstore. Technical assistance with the app is available by calling VA’s National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at (866) 651-3180 for assistance Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Personal assistance with VVC is also available at Lebanon VAMC or any of the facility’s community clinic locations.

In February 2019, VA announced it reached a telehealth milestone, achieving more than 1 million video telehealth visits nationally in one fiscal year (FY18), a 19 percent increase in video telehealth visits over the prior year. More than half (582,000) of those video encounters supported Veterans located in rural areas. Additionally, 105,300 of those 1 million-plus video visits were conducted using VVC.

“VA’s telehealth capabilities are bridging the care gap for many Veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “This technology gives Veterans access to the timely, quality care they deserve, without having to travel great distances to a VA facility. Time spent traveling is time away from Veterans’ jobs and families.”

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.