Lebanon VAMC hosts Independence Day concert

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2021

Lebanon , PA — Veterans and staff at Lebanon VA Medical Center attended the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast’s Celebration of Independence concert this morning in one of the medical center’s garden areas.

Leaders at Lebanon VAMC’s thought it was important to get inpatient Veterans from the Community Living Center (VA Nursing Home) outside for some fun and honor their service to our country prior to Independence Day.

“This has been one of the most challenging years for our Veterans and staff. This concert was to celebrate all the hard work it took to get through this,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., Director and CEO of Lebanon VA Medical Center. “It’s about finding that balance of safety precautions and making sure everyone can celebrate our hard won freedoms. We look forward to doing this again and appreciate the band’s presence more than we can express.”

Lebanon VAMC continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, spouses and caregivers, including adolescents.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-272-6621, ext. 6000.