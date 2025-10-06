Lebanon VAMC hosts ribbon cutting ceremony and open house celebrating expanded outpatient behavioral health clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2025

Lebanon, PA - In a continuing effort to provide world-class care to the Veterans of South-Central Pennsylvania, VA Lebanon Healthcare System held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the recently expanded and remodeled Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic on March 12, 2025.

This remodel is the third and final phase of new treatment space for Behavioral and Mental Healthcare. This phase renovated 6,000 square feet which includes six private offices, three shared offices, six cubicle workstations, and one conference room. The total outcome of the 23,000 square feet space renovation yielded 45 consult rooms, one check-in area, two triage areas, two waiting rooms, 10 offices, eight bathrooms, and four group rooms.

Set amid the backdrop of a warm, calm, and peaceful environment, the $1.4 million space will host an interprofessional team of clinicians ready to support Veterans in their behavioral health needs through therapeutic and evidence-based programming. The new clinic will offer Veterans a comfortable space with a focus on reducing stress and anxiety while promoting timely access, collaborative care, and a focus on Veteran recovery goals.

“By creating this space, we are improving the environment of care.” said Associate Chief of Staff, Piro Rjepaj, MD, “Our commitment to Veterans is unshakable and unwavering. Our promise to them is to give our very best, every day, always; and our hope for them is to know first hand the experience of healing, wholeness and peace.”

VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South-Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also oversees community clinics located in Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Willow Street, Wyomissing and York. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.