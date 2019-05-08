Lebanon VAMC invites female Veterans to May 16 Women’s Health Open House

PRESS RELEASE

May 8, 2019

Lebanon , PA — As part of Women’s Health Week being held May 12-19, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Women’s Health Open House on May 16 for female Veterans from 1-4 p.m.

Located in the Women’s Health Clinic located on the fifth floor of Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

“Lebanon VA Medical Center is here to support women Veterans on their health journeys as well as focus on the needs of Veterans building new families,” said Joleen Turner, Lebanon VAMC Women’s Veteran Program Manager. “Our goal with this event is to further the understanding among women Veterans of the broad range of health services we have available here for them while showcasing the welcoming and supporting environment we have created here to care for them in.”

The free event will provide female Veterans with the opportunity to learn about the broad range of programs and services VA offers female Veterans and allow them to tour the clinic and meet with providers. Refreshments and informational handouts from numerous women-focused displays will be available as well as maternity care package for expecting parents. Children are welcome to accompany their parents to the event!

The Women’s Health Clinic at Lebanon VAMC opened in Building 17 at the facility in February 2010 and provides a broad range of gynecological services with the ability to refer for other specialty services. Limited women’s health services are also offered at each of Lebanon VAMC’s community clinics.

The event will also feature the ability for female Veterans to enroll in VA health care on site. Veterans interested in on-the-spot enrollment should bring their DD 214s, 2018 income tax return and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 228-6000.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit

www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.