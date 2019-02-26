Lebanon VAMC one of four sites selected to pilot new VA enrollment portal

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2019

Print

Lebanon , PA — The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has been selected as one of four sites nationally to pilot a new enrollment portal for enrollment in VA health care as part of VA Secretary Robert Wilkie’s modernization priorities.

“Lebanon VA Medical Center’s high utilization of the enrollment system here locally and the strong foundational knowledge base of our enrollment staff ultimately led to our selection as one of four VA sites nationally to pilot VA’s new enrollment portal,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director and CEO. “Lebanon has a history of being at the forefront of exciting changes in VA and we are extremely proud of our continued recognized ability to help pilot and ultimately steer the future of VA.”

Of the four sites selected nationally, Lebanon VAMC led the field of pilot sites in completing new enrollments over a nine-month period through January 2019. Other VA pilot sites include: VA Northern California Health Care System; the James H. Quillen VA Healthcare System at Mountain Home, Tennessee; and St. Cloud VA Health Care System, Minnesota.

“VA is moving into the future with this new enrollment portal and this software transition currently allows for a seamless backend interface with existing legacy systems until VA converts exclusively to the new portal,” said Joseph L. Hepner, Lebanon VAMC’s chief for health administration services. “Ultimately, this experience improves and modernizes the software experience for our enrollment specialists while making it more efficient for Veterans.”

The new enrollment portal is expected to streamline administrative entry, reduce time to register and improve communication and information gaps between individual VA sites of care across VA and VA’s Health Eligibility Center in Atlanta which ultimately maintains enrollment approval authority.

Veterans interested in VA health care enrollment residing in Lebanon VAMC’s nine-county service area of Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties are always able to walk into the Building 17 Lobby of Lebanon VAMC to meet with an enrollment specialist. Enrollment specialists can be reached at 717-228-6000 to discuss enrolling or for questions on what to bring to accomplish an enrollment. Lebanon VAMC enrollment specialists are available Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans and currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap.



For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.