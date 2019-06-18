Lebanon VAMC programs earn three-year ongoing accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

June 18, 2019

Print

Lebanon , PA — Eight programs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received three-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International.

The accreditation decision by CARF represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.



The accreditation process reviews quality of care, staffing, program operations, policies and outcomes that span thousands of individual requirements. It resulted in three reports summarizing multiple aspects of the programs including leadership, planning, health and safety and other areas.



More than 40 areas of strength were noted in the reports. No findings involved patient care. Two findings were reported involving the same standard of “establishing a policy requiring regular updates of employee job descriptions.”



In addition, the facility’s Vision Rehabilitation Services (VISOR) program was evaluated. Established in 2000, Lebanon VAMC’s VISOR Program was the first of its kind in the nation and in 2008 served as the model for establishing 9 additional programs in VAMCs across the country. The program provides Veterans with the opportunity to receive both outpatient and residential vision rehabilitation services close to home. The Lebanon VAMC’s VISOR program received no findings in this survey, an accomplishment demonstrated by only 3% of programs nationwide.



“Transparency through independent reviews of our programs is a key to maintaining trust with Veterans and the public. The quality and outcomes of our programs are among the best in the nation,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “I am very proud of our employees, their dedication and service to America’s Veterans. When Veterans have a choice of where to receive their health care, we want them to trust and choose the Lebanon VA for their healthcare.”



Below are the programs that were reaccredited.



Behavioral Health Programs Accredited

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Domiciliary Residential Recovery Center (DOM)

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PPRC)

Employment and Community Services Accredited

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

Transitional Residence Program (TR)

Therapeutic and Supported Employment Services (TES)

Vision Rehabilitation Services

Vision Rehabilitation Services (VISOR)

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.



For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.