Lebanon VAMC Receives National Award for Achievements in Sustainability

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2022

Lebanon , PA — In recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact, Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year honoring environmental achievements in the health care sector. This is the 6th year in a row Lebanon VAMC has been earned the award.

The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste and source products sustainably. Winning facilities must demonstrate they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, and are on track to eliminate mercury. In addition facilities must have developed successful sustainability programs.

Lebanon VAMC currently recycles 58 percent of waste generated and partners with services within the hospital to use greener products. The medical center actively implements green designs when planning engineering and construction projects. Lebanon VAMC ‘s Green Environmental Management System (GEMS) committee actively explores and implements sustainability programs at the facility.

“As health care providers, sustainability is at the core of our healing mission and central to protecting the health of our Veterans, staff and community,” said Medical Center Director, Robert W. Callahan, Jr. “We take pride in our sustainability programs and the positive impacts they have on the environment and the communities we serve.”

Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading health care community dedicated to transforming health care worldwide so that it reduces its environmental footprint, becomes a community anchor for sustainability and a leader in the global movement for environmental health and justice. To learn more about Practice Greenhealth visit www.practicegreenhealth.org.

