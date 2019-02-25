Lebanon VAMC to hold VA info and health care enrollment fair in Berks County

PRESS RELEASE

February 25, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), in conjunction with the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs, will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

at the Berks County Ag Center, 1238 County Welfare Rd., Leesport.

The event will provide Veterans with the opportunity to register for VA health care on site, learn about the various VA benefits available to them and speak with VA officials on any questions they may have. Veterans interested in on-the-spot enrollment should bring their DD 214, 2018 income tax return (if filed) or 2018 income information and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 228-6000.

“This event gives us an opportunity to connect with Veterans on their home turf and connect them with the benefits they have earned through their service. I encourage any local Veteran not enrolled in VA health care or unfamiliar with the benefits available to them to attend.” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “Lebanon VA Medical Center serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania and we always look forward to having the opportunity to showcase the quality care we provide to the Veterans of Berks County through our community clinic in Wyomissing and our main facility in Lebanon through events like these.”

The free event is open to the public and will feature numerous informational displays highlighting: enrollment/eligibility, suicide prevention, clinical services and county services available to Veterans.

Representatives from VA’s National Cemetery Administration will also be set up highlighting their benefits and programs.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon