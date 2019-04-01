Lebanon VAMC to hold Veteran-focused mental health summit in Lititz

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a free community mental health summit with a focus on collaboration to further connect Veterans with mental health resources on April 12 from 8:15 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Luther Acres, 600 East Main Street, Lititz.

“This summit is an important opportunity for the VA to bring together Veterans, and those who support them, to talk about mental health care needs and a recovery-oriented approach to Veteran care,” said event organizer Christine Brubaker. “We hope to enhance access to mental health services and further address the mental health care needs of Veterans and their family members by collaboration through these summits.”

The event is open to Veterans, family members, caregivers and providers from both the community and VA. Registration for the event opens at 7:45 a.m. on April 12 and a continental breakfast and lunch is provided for attendees. Attendees may register on the spot or may register in advance by visiting https://12apr19cmhs.eventbrite.com.

The educational summit will feature collaborative discussion and roundtable sessions that will focus on a variety of topics to further awareness of VA services and community resources. Topics covered will include: transitioning from uniformed services to civilian life, substance use & abuse, suicide prevention and serving the whole Veteran from a wrap-around perspective. Enrollment specialists from Lebanon VAMC will also be available at the event to assist Veterans with enrolling in VA health care.

The summit is part of Lebanon VAMC’s 2019 Building the Bridge: A Community Mental Health Summit series and additional events are scheduled for May 10 at Penn State Berks and Sept. 13 at Lebanon VAMC. Additional details on the Lititz summit or future summits are available by calling Christine Brubaker at 717-272-6621, ext. 5726



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.



For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.