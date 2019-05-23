Lebanon VAMC to host information and enrollment fair May 30; MISSION Act info will be available

PRESS RELEASE

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold an information and enrollment fair May 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Veterans will have the opportunity to register for VA health care during the event. Those interested in on-the-spot enrollment should bring their DD 214, 2018 income tax return or 2018 income information and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

Additionally, subject matter experts will be available to answer questions Veterans and caregivers may have about changes under the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act). The act is scheduled to take effect June 6.

“I encourage any Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care to come and see why VA health care is rated so highly,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “Our staff welcomes the opportunity to enroll you in the largest integrated patient care system in the country.”

The free event is open to the public and will feature numerous informational displays highlighting: suicide prevention, women’s health, clinical services, our community clinics, pharmacy services, telehealth, visual impairment and rehab services, Veterans employment, and environmental exposure programs.

Representatives from VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and Vet Center community-based counseling centers will also be available to answer questions.

Happening concurrently from noon until 1 p.m. in Building 18 is the facility’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event. The event will have food samples and guest speaker Karene Villaronte an acupuncturist and nurse.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.