Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans benefits seminars at Perry County libraries in Blain and Marysville

PRESS RELEASE

July 17, 2019

Print

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold free Veterans benefits seminars from 2-4 p.m. on July 25 at the Community Library of Western Perry County, 104 E. Main St., Blain, and on August 13 at the Marysville-Rye Library, 198 Overcrest Road, Marysville.

The free events are open to the public and will feature an informational table showcasing the wide range of benefits available through VA to include health care. A formal half-hour presentation will also be held at 3.p.m. at each event that gives an overview of VA and benefits offered. Perry County Director of Veterans Affairs James Scott will also be available at each event to meet and assist Veterans.

“Libraries are an important community resource that connect people from all walks of life and are well suited for helping us to reach Veterans on their home turf,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “Lebanon VA Medical Center is proud to serve the Veterans of Perry County and we look forward to sharing information on benefits and resources available to them through our upcoming programs at two of Perry County’s libraries.”

Pre-registration for the seminars is not required and general questions can be directed to Lebanon VAMC’s public affairs office at 717-272-6621, ext. 4298.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.