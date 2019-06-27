Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans info and enrollment fair July 3

PRESS RELEASE

June 27, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and enrollment fair July 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

“I encourage any Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care to come and see why VA health care is rated so highly and learn about the other VA benefits available to them,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “Our staff welcomes the opportunity to enroll you in the largest integrated patient care system in the country and provide you with information on the benefits you have earned.”

The free event is open to the public and will feature numerous informational displays highlighting: suicide prevention, women’s health, clinical services, our community clinics, pharmacy services, telehealth, visual impairment and rehab services, Veterans employment, and environmental exposure programs.

Representatives from VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and Vet Center community-based counseling centers will also be providing information on their benefits to attendees.

Veterans will have the opportunity to register for VA health care during the event. Those interested in on-the-spot enrollment should bring their DD 214s, 2018 income tax return or 2018 income information and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

Additionally, subject matter experts will be available to answer questions about the new MISSION Act. An incremental rollout of the act began June 6 enabling enrolled Veterans to work with their VA health care provider to see if community care may be appropriate for them and offers them the ability to utilize a new urgent care benefit.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.