Local Veterans Participate in National Veteran Golden Age Games

August 27, 2024

Lebanon, PA - 12 local Veterans are participating in the 38th National Veterans Golden Age Games (Golden Age Games), August 24 – 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Edwin Beckford (U.S. Air Force Veteran from Camp Hill, PA) will compete in the 75-79 age group in basketball, cornhole, power walking, table tennis, and track and field.

Jacques Bellairs (U.S. Navy Veteran from Wyomissing, PA) will compete in the 75-79 age group in boccia, corn

hole, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and swimming.

Mary Bellairs (U.S. Navy Veteran from Wyomissing, PA) will compete in the 65-69 age group in air rifle, basketball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and swimming.

Harold Brown (U.S. Navy Veteran from Harrisburg, PA) will compete in the 80-84 age group in basketball, boccia, bowling, cornhole, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and bobsledding.

Preston Darkes (U.S. Army Veteran from Lebanon, PA) will compete in the 75-79 age group in air rifle, badminton, boccia, nine ball, pickleball, and bobsledding.

Dale Hackman (U.S. Army Veteran from Lebanon, PA) will compete in the 65-69 age group in boccia, cornhole, horseshoes, and nine ball.

Peter Heagy (U.S. Navy Veteran from Lebanon, PA) will compete in the 60-64 age group in archery, boccia, bowling, cornhole, horseshoes, and nine ball.

Steve Hornback (U.S. Army Veteran from Carlisle, PA) will compete in the 60-64 age group in archery, boccia, bowling, horseshoes, pickleball, and shuffleboard.

John Kessler (U.S. Navy Veteran from Mount Wolf, PA) will compete in the 55-59 age group in boccia, cornhole, cycling, horseshoes, nine ball, and bobsledding.

Ray Kozlusky (U.S. Navy Veteran from Lebanon, PA) will compete in the 85-89 age group in air pistol, air rifle, boccia, cornhole, and pickleball.

Brad Wolfe (U.S. Navy Veteran from Harrisburg, PA) will compete in the 70-74 age group in archery, boccia, bowling, cornhole, horseshoes, and shuffleboard.

Each Veteran will compete alongside more than 800 fellow Veterans, supported by nearly 2,000 volunteers.

“The local Veterans participating in the Golden Age Games serve as powerful examples of how activity

and strength are possible at every age,” said Jeffrey A. Beiler II, Lebanon VA Medical Center Director.

“Our staff is proud to cheer on local Veteran-athletes who embrace the ‘Fitness for Life’ mantra.”

The Golden Age Games lasts for six days:

Day 0: Athlete arrival and event registration check-in.

Day 1: Event registration check-in continues, a health and wellness exposition, a parade

of athletes and sport competitions begin.

Day 2 - 5: Sport competitions and exhibition events.

Day 6: Sports competitions wrap up and passing of the torch.

Founded in 1985, the Golden Age Games serves Veterans ages 55 and older. Through its “Fitness for

Life” motto, the Golden Age Games offers athletic competitions and health education sessions to

demonstrate the value that sports, wellness and fitness provide to assist Veterans with living an active

and healthy lifestyle. The Golden Age Games is a qualifying event for the National Senior Games, a

member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Firmly based on VA clinical research and expertise, the Golden Age Games has served thousands of

Veterans and trained hundreds of VA rehabilitation providers across more than 125 VA health care

facilities. With the support of local VA facilities, Veterans can and should participate in recreational

sports and fitness programs throughout the year. The Golden Age Games are sponsored by VA and

Veterans Canteen Service (VCS).

