Medal of Honor Recipient to be Honored

September 17, 2025

Lebanon, PA - On Monday, September 29, 2025, the VA Lebanon Health Care System Chaplain’s Department will dedicate a photo of US Army Chaplain and Medal of Honor recipient, Father Emil Kapaun. Chaplain Kapaun died in a North Korean Prisoner of War camp caring for fellow service members.

The Most Reverend Joseph Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop for Veterans Affairs of the Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS), USA will oversee the dedication. Bishop Coffey will also celebrate Mass in the chapel at 12 Noon.

Although Chaplain Kapaun was the victim of malnutrition and pneumonia after spending seven months in the camp, he sacrificed his life for the sake of his “boys”. Father Kapaun’s story is one of heroic dedication serving under the most difficult conditions imaginable. He was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery in battle and the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during and after the Battle of Unsan. The President posthumously awarded Chaplain Kapaun the Medal of Honor on April 11, 2013.

The celebration and dedication will include a Knights of Columbus Color Guard that will include the flag of the 1st Cavalry, Chaplain Kapaun’s unit. The 1st Cavalry Division is one of the most decorated combat divisions of the United States Army. The solemn procession will include ecumenical clergy, the Extraordinary Ministers who will serve the Veterans of VA Lebanon Healthcare System, the Dean of the Lebanon Deanery for the Diocese of Harrisburg, the Chaplains, Deacons and the Bishop.

A reception will follow the dedication of the Chaplain Kapaun memorial image.