News releases
Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.
VA info and enrollment event scheduled at Lancaster County VA ClinicNovember 18, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event with walk-in flu shots Nov. 22 at the Lancaster County VA Clinic, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Suite 208, Lancaster from 1-3 p.m.
Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans info and enrollment fair Nov. 12November 06, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and enrollment fair Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.
Military, Veterans may receive free tickets at Oct. 21 event on VA campus for Hershey Bears HometownOctober 16, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Voluntary Service Office will host the Hershey Bears on Oct. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a player and mascot meet and greet.
Cumberland County VA Clinic adds cardiology and pulmonary servicesOctober 15, 2019
Veterans now have increased care options at Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Cumberland County VA Clinic located at 5070 Ritter Road with cardiology and pulmonary services being offered on-site.
Lebanon VAMC and Lebanon courts create first-in-nation guardianship programOctober 09, 2019
Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) partnered with the Lebanon County Court Administrator to develop a first in the nation process to improve guardianship for certain Veterans.
VA benefits events scheduled in York, GettysburgOctober 08, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event with walk-in flu shots; Oct. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the York County VA Clinic, 2251 Eastern Blvd., York; and Oct. 19 from 8 a.m.-noon,
Lebanon VA Medical Center goes smoke free TuesdaySeptember 24, 2019
As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), along with all VA medical centers and community clinics nationwide, will implement a policy eliminating smoking while on the grounds of VA health care facilities beginning October 1, 2019.
Health care delivery begins under new VA contractSeptember 17, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that today marks the beginning of community health care delivery to local Veterans under the VA’s contract awarded to Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc., part of UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
Lebanon VA Medical Center expands podiatric certification for surgical residentsJuly 29, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received an added credential for its podiatric surgical residents in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA) by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education this spring with an effective date this summer.
Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans benefits seminars at Perry County libraries in Blain and MarysvilleJuly 17, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold free Veterans benefits seminars from 2-4 p.m. on July 25 at the Community Library of Western Perry County, 104 E. Main St., Blain, and on August 13 at the Marysville-Rye Library, 198 Overcrest Road, Marysville.