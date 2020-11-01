News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

VA info and enrollment event scheduled at Lancaster County VA Clinic November 18, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event with walk-in flu shots Nov. 22 at the Lancaster County VA Clinic, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Suite 208, Lancaster from 1-3 p.m.

Lebanon VAMC to host Veterans info and enrollment fair Nov. 12 November 06, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and enrollment fair Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Military, Veterans may receive free tickets at Oct. 21 event on VA campus for Hershey Bears Hometown October 16, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Voluntary Service Office will host the Hershey Bears on Oct. 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a player and mascot meet and greet.

Cumberland County VA Clinic adds cardiology and pulmonary services October 15, 2019 Veterans now have increased care options at Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Cumberland County VA Clinic located at 5070 Ritter Road with cardiology and pulmonary services being offered on-site.

Lebanon VAMC and Lebanon courts create first-in-nation guardianship program October 09, 2019 Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) partnered with the Lebanon County Court Administrator to develop a first in the nation process to improve guardianship for certain Veterans.

VA benefits events scheduled in York, Gettysburg October 08, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event with walk-in flu shots; Oct. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the York County VA Clinic, 2251 Eastern Blvd., York; and Oct. 19 from 8 a.m.-noon,

Lebanon VA Medical Center goes smoke free Tuesday September 24, 2019 As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) commitment to provide excellent health care for Veterans, Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), along with all VA medical centers and community clinics nationwide, will implement a policy eliminating smoking while on the grounds of VA health care facilities beginning October 1, 2019.

Health care delivery begins under new VA contract September 17, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced that today marks the beginning of community health care delivery to local Veterans under the VA’s contract awarded to Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc., part of UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Lebanon VA Medical Center expands podiatric certification for surgical residents July 29, 2019 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) received an added credential for its podiatric surgical residents in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery (PMSR/RRA) by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education this spring with an effective date this summer.