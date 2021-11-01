News releases
Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.
Lebanon VAMC to hold VA info and health care enrollment fair in Berks CountyFebruary 25, 2019
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), in conjunction with the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs, will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.