 Skip to Content

News releases

Get the latest news from Lebanon-area medical centers and clinics.For more information about Lebanon health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 717-228-6079.

Lebanon VAMC to hold VA info and health care enrollment fair in Berks County

February 25, 2019

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC), in conjunction with the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs, will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event Feb. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Prev
5 6 7