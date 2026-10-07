VA awards $850,000 in grants for adaptive sports programs in Pennsylvania

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2026

Lebanon, PA - LEBANON, Pa. The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $849,309 in grants to 4 community-based organizations in Pennsylvania that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Pennsylvania Veterans,” said Dr. Stuart Roop, Acting Medical Center Director. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.



VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. VA Lebanon HCS serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. VA Lebanon HCS also oversees community clinics located in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Wyomissing, and York. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from VA. To learn more, call .

For more information about the VA Lebanon HCS, visit http://www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon.

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