VA info and enrollment event scheduled at Lancaster County VA Clinic

November 18, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans information and VA health care enrollment event with walk-in flu shots Nov. 22 at the Lancaster County VA Clinic, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Suite 208, Lancaster from 1-3 p.m.

The event will provide Veterans with the opportunity to apply for VA health care on site, learn about the various VA benefits available to them and speak with VA officials on any questions they may have. Veterans interested in applying for VA health care on the spot should bring their DD 214s, 2018 income tax return and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 228-6000.

The free event is open to the public and will feature numerous Lebanon VAMC informational displays highlighting: general VA benefits, health care enrollment/eligibility and suicide prevention. Flu shots will also be provided on a walk-in basis to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

“This event gives us an opportunity to connect with Veterans on their home turf and connect them with the benefits they have earned through their service. I encourage any Lancaster County Veteran not enrolled in VA health care or unfamiliar with the benefits available to them to attend and check out our Lancaster County VA Community Clinic that is providing them care closer to home.” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director.

Representatives from VA’s National Cemetery Administration’s Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration’s Philadelphia Regional Office will also highlight their benefits and programs at the event.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.