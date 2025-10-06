VA Lebanon Healthcare System hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Community Living Center, New nursing home will provide 56 private rooms and baths

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2025

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System (VA Lebanon HCS) recently announced the commencement of a multi-phase construction project for new Community Living Centers (CLCs) at its main campus. The five-phase project was officially started last week during a groundbreaking ceremony at the medical center.

The new construction will have four home models, with 14 private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, a central gathering space with a fireplace, and a centralized kitchen which will promote a more home-like feel and resident involvement. The construction is anticipated to be done in 2032.

In the civilian sector, CLCs are called skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes. The new construction will replace CLC units which are currently located inside the medical center. The homes will be approximately 18,500 square feet and each unit will have a separated ventilation system for improved resident safety in the event of any type of illness outbreaks. Ashlee Fortney, Associate Chief of Nursing Services for Geriatrics and Extended Care stated, “Our extended care Veterans are very excited about this new construction. They look forward to being in this new space, which is really their home. Not only will they continue to enjoy the great care they’ve come to expect from VA, but they also will be able to able to enjoy a much more pleasant, home-like atmosphere. We’re excited just seeing how excited they are.”

VA Lebanon HCS is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. VA Lebanon HCS serves a nine-county area in South-Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, and York counties. VA Lebanon HCS also oversees community clinics located in Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Willow Street, Wyomissing and York. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.