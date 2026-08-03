VA Lebanon Healthcare System Invites Veterans and the Community to Annual Vet Fest on August 8

PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System invites Veterans, their families, and members of the community to attend its annual Vet Fest on Saturday, August 8, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The free event will celebrate Veterans while connecting them to valuable VA services, community resources, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Vet Fest brings together VA staff, Veteran Service Organizations, and community partners for an afternoon dedicated to those who served. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about VA health care, benefits, enrollment, mental health services, whole health programs, recreation therapy, caregiver support, and other resources designed to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

The event will feature:

Live music by The Resilient and others

Information booths from VA programs and community organizations

Car show

Veteran art show

Health fair

Job fair

Live displays of military vehicles

Veteran-owned businesses

Kid’s Corner and activities

Food trucks

Enrollment opportunities

“Vet Fest is an opportunity to celebrate our Veterans while making it easier for them to connect with the benefits, services, and people who are here to support them,” said Jeffery A. Beiler II, Medical Center Director. “Whether you’re already enrolled in VA health care or simply want to learn more about what VA has to offer, we encourage everyone to come out and join us.”

Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to attend and speak with an eligibility and enrollment specialist. Community members interested in learning more about the services available to Veterans are also welcome. Team members from the Veterans Benefit Administration and National Cemetery Administration will also be on hand.

The event is free and open to the public.

VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. VA Lebanon HCS serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. VA Lebanon HCS also oversees community clinics located in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Wyomissing, and York. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from VA. To learn more, call .

For more information about the VA Lebanon HCS, visit www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.