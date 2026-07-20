VA Lebanon Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Lebanon Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Emergency Replace Medical Vacuum Pump

Regrout Bathrooms Building 1 3rd Floor

Replace Door Frames Building 104

Façade and Roof Corrections Buildings 10 and 24

Sterile Storage Improvements

Renovate Air Conditioning Building 17

“This funding allows VA Lebanon to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in South-Central Pennsylvania,” said Jeffery A. Beiler II, Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:



VA Lebanon Healthcare System (HCS) is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. VA Lebanon HCS serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. VA Lebanon HCS also oversees community clinics located in Cumberland, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Berks, and York counties. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from VA. To learn more, call .

For more information about the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, visit www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.