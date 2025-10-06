VA Lebanon Healthcare System Recognized for Being Among Top Performers in Nurse Communication

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2025

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System announced it was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review for being among the top 529 hospitals in the United States for nurse communication with a five-star rating.

According to the American Hospital Association (AHA) there are approximately 6,093 hospitals in the country.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shares 10 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. For nursing communication, data from HCAHPS survey questions are used. These questions summarize how well patients feel that their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to them, and treated them with courtesy and respect.

The Director of the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, Jeffrey A. Beiler II, stated, “It’s exciting to have our nursing staff recognized in this fashion. They are on the frontline day and night. Their selflessness, professionalism and devotion to our patients earn Veterans’ trust. VA nurses are truly special caregivers.”

VA Lebanon Healthcare System was one of three Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to be recognized in Pennsylvania with a five-star rating for nurse communication. The other two were the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

