VA Lebanon Healthcare System to hold virtual tele-town hall

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2026

Lebanon, PA - The VA Lebanon Healthcare System will host a virtual Enrollment Tele-Town Hall on Thursday, August 27, at 5 p.m.

The live event will allow Veterans to speak directly with VA staff, ask questions, and receive guidance on applying for health care benefits, as well as hear about exciting new updates to the VA main campus and community clinics.

Officials say the session is designed to address common misconceptions about eligibility, income requirements, and private health insurance that may prevent Veterans from enrolling.

The tele-town hall will provide information about available services, eligibility requirements, and the steps

necessary to apply for coverage.

Veterans interested in participating can access the event at https://tinyurl.com/mpdyh22h or email VHALebPublicAffairs@va.gov

Veterans can also begin the enrollment process at va.gov/health-care

VA Lebanon Healthcare System is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. VA Lebanon HCS serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. VA Lebanon HCS also oversees community clinics located in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Pottsville, Wyomissing, and York. If you are Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from VA. To learn more, call .

For more information about the VA Lebanon HCS, visit www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.x.com/VALebanon.