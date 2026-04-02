VA Lebanon Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

March 3, 2026

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Lebanon Healthcare System improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Pave and Modify Loop and Parking

Electrical Upgrades Phase I

Correct HVAC for SPS

Replace Windows Phase 2

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Repair Plenum Building 104

EHRM Project Support Services

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Lebanon Healthcare System to achieve that goal,” said Director Jeffrey Beiler II. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Douglas Etter at douglas.etter@va.gov or (mobile).