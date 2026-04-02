VA Lebanon Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
March 3, 2026
Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
VA Lebanon Healthcare System improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:
- Pave and Modify Loop and Parking
- Electrical Upgrades Phase I
- Correct HVAC for SPS
- Replace Windows Phase 2
- EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades
- Repair Plenum Building 104
- EHRM Project Support Services
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Lebanon Healthcare System to achieve that goal,” said Director Jeffrey Beiler II. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
For more information, contact Douglas Etter at douglas.etter@va.gov or
Media contacts
Douglas A. Etter, Chief Communications Officer
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