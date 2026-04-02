VA Lebanon Healthcare System Wins Best Patient Experience Award for the Fifth Year in a Row

PRESS RELEASE

March 30, 2026

Lebanon, PA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VA Lebanon Healthcare System (VA Lebanon HCS) announced today that it has been awarded the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Customer Experience (CX) Award for best patient experience for facility complexity level 1.

This national recognition honors VA Lebanon HCS for demonstrating the Under Secretary for Health’s Veterans First priority by delivering exceptional patient experiences and exemplifying VHA’s mission to build trust, improve access and provide high quality, Veteran-centered care. This is the fifth year in row the facility has earned this distinction.

The VHA CX Awards recognize VA facilities that consistently demonstrate excellence in service to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. Awardees are selected based on strong performance across key customer experience measures, leadership attributes, internal controls and operational standards.

To determine each year’s Best Patient Experience Award recipients, VHA evaluates direct feedback from Veterans in critical areas such as trust, communication, access, emotional support, care coordination and overall satisfaction. VA Lebanon HCS achieved top rankings through continuous excellence and improvement efforts designed to meet the needs and expectations of Veterans and their families. VA Lebanon HCS’s Director, Jeffrey A. Beiler II said, “This award is the direct result of our front-line staff and those who enable them, who offer critical care and support to every Veteran who comes into the medical center or one of our community clinics. This award reflects commitment to our number one priority which is ensuring every Veteran and family member we interact with has a Positive Patient Experience - it’s about sustained and compassionate professional care provided to America’s defenders one Veteran at a time.”

VA Lebanon HCS performed exceptionally well on key fiscal year measures, including:

Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) Overall Rating of the Provider

SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital

Veterans Signals (VSignals) Trust Score

All Employee Survey (AES) Best Place to Work indicators.

Notably, patient experience scores account for 22% of the overall Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Star Ratings, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

VA Lebanon HCS also holds a 5-star CMS quality rating for excellence in patient experience, and its current outpatient trust score is 96.7%. These achievements reflect the facility’s unwavering dedication to fostering a supportive environment where Veterans feel valued, respected, and confident in the care they receive.

Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care, may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, call ; visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply; or follow the facility on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VALebanon.

For media inquiries, contact Douglas Etter at douglas.etter@va.gov or