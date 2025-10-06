VA Lebanon received top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2025

Lebanon, PA - VA Lebanon Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Lebanon has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include opening a new 16-bed medical/surgical center, renovating behavioral health space, expanding the York Community Clinic by 8500 square feet, and by expanding services while implementing novel approaches to care, including pharmacogenomics.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Lebanon provides,” said Jeffrey A. Beiler II, Medical Center Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department so that VA Lebanon works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving. It is also a testament to the employees of VA Lebanon who provide that service to Veterans and help VA Lebanon to continue to earn a Veteran Trust score of 95.7%, ranking us in the top 5 VA medical centers across the country with the highest Veteran Trust Scores.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration