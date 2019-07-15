VA MISSION Act’s new urgent care benefit offers Veterans increased flexibility

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently rolled out a new urgent care benefit for Veterans enrolled and active in VA Health Care through the newly-implemented MISSION Act.

VA’s new urgent care benefit allows enrolled Veterans to visit participating urgent care facilities within VA’s network for the treatment of injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening. Veterans receiving care through Lebanon VA Medical Center and its five community clinics can also continue to utilize same-day appointment access for urgent-care type issues for primary care and mental health.

Veterans do not need to receive VA authorization prior to visiting an in-network urgent care facility. This benefit offers increased flexibility for Veterans traveling on summer vacations. Veterans may be billed a $30 copay when using the urgent care benefit depending on their priority group and number of urgent care visits within a calendar year. A nationwide list of VA medical facilities and in-network urgent care facilities and pharmacies is available at www.va.gov/find-locations or by calling 1-866-867-7930.

VA will also pay for or fill urgent care prescriptions. For urgent care prescriptions written by an urgent care provider, Veterans can fill a 14-day supply of medication at a contracted pharmacy within the VA network or at a noncontracted pharmacy. If a noncontracted pharmacy is used, Veterans must pay for the prescription and then file a claim for reimbursement with their local VA medical facility. Urgent care prescriptions longer than a 14-day supply must be submitted to VA to be filled.

To be eligible for VA’s new urgent care benefit, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through VA within the past 24 months. If you are a Veteran and not enrolled in VA Health Care, now is the time to check on your eligibility. Contact a Lebanon VAMC enrollment specialist at (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000, to check on your eligibility and enroll in VA Healthcare today.

An overview of the urgent care benefit is available at https://youtu.be/Jk-eg4N29w0 and a fact sheet is available at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/docs/pubfiles/factsheets/VA-FS_Urgent-Care.pdf.

Lebanon VAMC is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. The facility serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties and currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VAMC, visit www.lebanon.va.gov