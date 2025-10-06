VA Nurse Wins Prestigious National Award

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Lebanon, PA - The US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Lebanon Healthcare System announced that Bridgette Schultz, LPN received the Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs for 2025.

The VA Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs is given to individual VA nurses whom their colleagues have nominated for outstanding service to Veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The nurses have displayed the best characteristics and the highest level of dedication to their profession and are highly deserving of the honor bestowed upon them.

Bridgette was nominated for her demonstrated effectiveness in improving and delivering patient care to Veterans who have been identified with high blood pressure. Specifically, Bridgette created a VA Video Connect (VVC) program to educate patients about blood pressure reduction and management. Additionally, Bridgette was recognized for her outstanding, detailed and often inspiring direct patient care which has resulted in life-saving scenarios. Associate Director for Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive Ashley Klick, MSN, MHA, BSN, RN said, “VA nurses have been widely recognized for their instrumental work in initiating, developing, implementing, and monitoring the practices and policies that has made VA one of the world’s foremost authorities in patient safety and quality outcomes, evidenced by our performance measures. We’re proud of Bridgette – not only for her competence and compassion, but also for way she leads the way, just as VA nurses do across the country!”

The VA Secretary's Awards in Nursing Excellence program was established in 1984. The award is given only once to an individual. To learn more about Bridgette, go to https://vaww.insider.va.gov/secret-to-success/.