Water leak at Lebanon VA Medical Center closes Building 1 public elevators

July 16, 2019

Lebanon , PA — Addendum: July 17, 2019, 3:15: p.m. - Public elevator service in Building 1 is restored. Visitation schedules are normal. Thank you to our Veterans, their families, friends and the community for your understanding.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has announced that a water pipe was breached in Building 1 at the main campus earlier today discharging a large volume of water and shutting down public elevator service in the building. The service elevator is operational.

Water damaged the electrical systems of the public elevators making them inoperable. Civilian and government response teams are currently on site working to restore service to these elevators.

Patient care was not impacted by the event and all patients and staff are safe and secure. The public is asked to please refrain from visiting patients in Building 1 at the medical center until service is restored to the public elevators.

Family members of patients in Building 1 may contact the medical center operator via the main facility telephone number 717-272-6621 with inquiries related to their loved ones.

Lebanon VAMC will announce when the public elevators are returned to service.