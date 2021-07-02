She began her professional career as a Navy Nurse Corps Officer. Ms. Wilson’s initial assignment was Naval Hospital Portsmouth, Virginia, and then progressed through various assignments and duty stations. Her administrative experiences have included Nurse Manager, Family Practice Clinics, Quantico Marine Corps Base; Department Head, Perioperative Services at the Naval Hospital, Charleston, SC; Department Head at Naval Weapons Station Clinic in Goose Creek, SC; Director, Ancillary Services at Naval Ambulatory Care Clinic in Newport, RI. Ms. Wilson’s last position on active duty was the first Executive Officer, Naval Health Care New England, and Newport, RI. She retired in 2005 after more the 29 years of service at the rank of Captain.

Ms. Wilson began her VA career in 2008 where her most recent position was the Associate Chief Nursing Service for Acute Care at Lebanon VA Medical Center. Ms. Wilson was selected as the Associate Director, Patient Care Services, in June 2010.

Ms. Wilson graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing, Lancaster, PA. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, graduating with Distinction. She completed her education by attaining her Master’s degree in Nursing Administration at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC.