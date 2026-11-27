Prior to this appointment, she served as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services.

Dr. Reismiller has served Veterans at the VA for more than 19 years. She has held numerous roles including Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center. At the VA Lebanon HCS, she has served as the Associate Chief of Nursing Service for the VA Community Clinics, Women’s Health Primary Care Provider, Patient Aligned Care Team Registered Nurse, and Interim Associate Chief of Nursing Service for Acute Care and Inpatient Behavior Health. Dr. Reismiller received her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Health Care Systems Leadership, from Chamberlain University’s College of Nursing. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University’s College of Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Dr. Reismiller is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner through the American Academy

of Nurse Practitioners. She has helped shape numerous national, regional, and local VA

initiatives. Most recently, Dr. Reismiller collaborated with the Office of Nursing Service, as one

of the authors of a new Evidence-Based Practice VHA Guidebook.