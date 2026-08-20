2025 flu clinic schedule.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being. Also, you will be able to receive your vaccine during your regularly scheduled medical appointment this fall at any VA clinic appointment.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being. Also, you will be able to receive your vaccine during your regularly scheduled medical appointment this fall at any VA clinic appointment.

Lebanon VAMC

All Clinics: Building 17- Lobby

Monday - Friday

September 17 - December 1

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

September 17 - December 1 Walk-in, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 17, 24, and October 1

Walk-in, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Walk-in, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday

September 20, 27, and October 4

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - Noon

Berks VA Clinic

Saturday, September 20

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon Tuesday, October 7

Walk-in, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Walk-in, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, October 16

Walk-in, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cumberland VA Clinic

Saturday, September 20

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon Saturday, October 4

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - Noon

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - Noon Tuesday, October 21

Walk-in, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lancaster VA Clinic

Sunday, September 28

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon Thursday, September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Walk-in, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Schuylkill VA Clinic

Saturday, September 20

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon

Drive-thru, 8 a.m. - Noon Tuesday, October 7

Walk-in 9 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Walk-in 9 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 21

Walk-in, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

York VA Clinic

Saturday, October 18

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - Noon

Walk-in, 8 a.m. - Noon Tuesday, October 21

Walk-in, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that getting a flu vaccine is more important now more than ever to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems that are responding to COVID-19 surges. According to the CDC, the flu season typically starts to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February. The flu vaccine takes a few weeks to give you protection, which is why you start hearing reminders like this to get your flu shot in early fall.

The flu shot won’t protect you from getting COVID-19. However, getting your COVID-19 vaccine will. That's why it is crucial to receive both immunizations before the cold weather sets in. The CDC also advises, if you've been sick with COVID-19 (particularly recently) to wait until you've recovered from COVID-19 before getting the flu vaccine. You still need to get the flu shot, since having had COVID does not protect you against influenza.