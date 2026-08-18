2026 Flu Clinic Schedule
By Douglas L. Wagner, Visual Information Specialist
The VA Lebanon Healthcare System will be offering the flu vaccine at the following locations, dates, and times.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being. You can receive the flu vaccination during your scheduled medical appointment this fall at any VA Lebanon facility.
Lebanon VAMC
Clinic Location: Bldg. 17, Lobby
- Monday – Friday
Sept. 16 – Nov. 25
Walk-in: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 16, 23, 30
Walk-in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3
Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon
Berks VA Clinic
- Sunday, Sept. 27
Walk-in: 7a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 8
Walk in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Walk in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cumberland VA Clinic
- Saturday, Sept. 19
Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon
- Saturday, Oct. 3
Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon
- Tuesday, Oct. 20
Walk-in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Lancaster VA Clinic
- Sunday, Sept. 27
Drive Thru: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 6
Walk-in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 15
Walk-in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Schuylkill VA Clinic
- Saturday, Oct. 17
Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon
- Thursday, Oct. 22
Walk-in: 9 a.m. – Noon
- Tuesday, Oct. 27
Walk-in: 9 a.m. – Noon;
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
York VA Clinic
- Tuesday, Oct. 6
Walk in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 17
Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon