2026 Flu Clinic Schedule

The VA Lebanon Healthcare System will be offering the flu vaccine at the following locations, dates, and times.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being. You can receive the flu vaccination during your scheduled medical appointment this fall at any VA Lebanon facility.

Lebanon VAMC

Clinic Location: Bldg. 17, Lobby

Monday – Friday

Sept. 16 – Nov. 25

Walk-in: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 16 – Nov. 25 Walk-in: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 23, 30

Walk-in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Walk-in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3

Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon

Berks VA Clinic

Sunday, Sept. 27

Walk-in: 7a.m. – 11 a.m.

Walk-in: 7a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Walk in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Walk in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cumberland VA Clinic

Saturday, Sept. 19

Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon

Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon Saturday, Oct. 3

Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon

Walk-in: 8 a.m. – Noon Tuesday, Oct. 20

Walk-in: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lancaster VA Clinic

Sunday, Sept. 27

Drive Thru: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Drive Thru: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

Walk-in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Walk-in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

Walk-in: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Schuylkill VA Clinic

Saturday, Oct. 17

Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon

Drive Thru: 8 a.m. – Noon Thursday, Oct. 22

Walk-in: 9 a.m. – Noon

Walk-in: 9 a.m. – Noon Tuesday, Oct. 27

Walk-in: 9 a.m. – Noon;

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

York VA Clinic