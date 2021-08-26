Our 2021 Flu Clinic Schedule is Available with both Drive-thru and Walk-in Options
Getting a flu shot is always a good idea. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important. If you aren’t worried about yourself, getting a flu shot can keep you from spreading it to others who are at high risk of severe illness like children under 2 or adults over 65.
The Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will be offering the flu vaccine at the following times, dates and locations. Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being as well as stay safe this winter. This year, you will also be able to receive your flu vaccine during any of your regularly scheduled medical appointments this fall at any VAMC clinic location.
LEBANON VAMC
Monday through Friday
September 17 — December 15
Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5, 19, 26
Walk-in 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Building 17, Lobby
Saturday, September 18 and October 1, 6
Drive Thru 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Building 37, Parking Lot
CUMBERLAND VA CLINIC
Fridays beginning September 24
Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
Monday, October 18
Walk-in 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
LANCASTER VA CLINIC
Wednesdays beginning September 22
Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 18
Drive Thru 12:00 — 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 21
Drive Thru 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 13
Drive Thru 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
BERKS VA CLINIC
Tuesdays beginning September 21
Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 19
Drive Thru 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19
Drive Thru 3:00 — 6:00 p.m.
SCHUYLKILL VA CLINIC
Mondays beginning September 20
Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Drive Thru 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 28
Walk-in 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.
YORK VA CLINIC
Thursdays beginning September 23
Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
Walk-in 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that getting a flu vaccine is more important now more than ever to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems that are responding to COVID-19 surges. According to the CDC, the flu season typically starts to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February. The flu vaccine takes a few weeks to give you protection, which is why you start hearing reminders like this to get your flu shot in early fall.
The flu shot won’t protect you from getting COVID-19. However, getting your COVID-19 vaccine will. That's why it is crucial to receive both immunizations before the cold weather sets in. The CDC also advises, if you've been sick with COVID-19 (particularly recently) to wait until you've recovered from COVID-19 before getting the flu vaccine. You still need to get the flu shot, since having had COVID does not protect you against influenza.