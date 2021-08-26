 Skip to Content
Our 2021 Flu Clinic Schedule is Available with both Drive-thru and Walk-in Options

Save a copy of our 2021 flu clinic schedule.
By Douglas L. Wagner, Public Affairs Officer

Getting a flu shot is always a good idea. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important. If you aren’t worried about yourself, getting a flu shot can keep you from spreading it to others who are at high risk of severe illness like children under 2 or adults over 65.

The Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will be offering the flu vaccine at the following times, dates and locations. Please take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your health and well-being as well as stay safe this winter. This year, you will also be able to receive your flu vaccine during any of your regularly scheduled medical appointments this fall at any VAMC clinic location.

   LEBANON VAMC
   Monday through Friday
   September 17 — December 15
   Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

   Tuesday, October 5, 19, 26
   Walk-in 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
   Building 17, Lobby

   Saturday, September 18 and October 1, 6
   Drive Thru 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
   Building 37, Parking Lot

  CUMBERLAND VA CLINIC
   Fridays beginning September 24
   Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

   Saturday, October 9
   Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

   Saturday, October 23
   Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

   Monday, October 18
   Walk-in 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

   LANCASTER VA CLINIC
   Wednesdays beginning September 22
   Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

   Saturday, September 18
   Drive Thru 12:00 — 4:00 p.m.

   Tuesday, September 21
   Drive Thru 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.

   Wednesday, October 13
   Drive Thru 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

   BERKS VA CLINIC
   Tuesdays beginning September 21
   Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
 
   Sunday, September 19
   Drive Thru 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

   Tuesday,  October 19
   Drive Thru 3:00 — 6:00 p.m.

   SCHUYLKILL VA CLINIC
   Mondays beginning September 20
   Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

   Saturday, October 16
   Drive Thru 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

   Thursday,  October 28
   Walk-in 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.

   YORK VA CLINIC
   Thursdays beginning September 23
   Walk-in 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

   Saturday, October 30
   Walk-in 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

   Wednesday,  September 22
   Walk-in 4:00 — 6:00 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that getting a flu vaccine is more important now more than ever to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems that are responding to COVID-19 surges. According to the CDC, the flu season typically starts to ramp up in October and peaks between December and February. The flu vaccine takes a few weeks to give you protection, which is why you start hearing reminders like this to get your flu shot in early fall. 

The flu shot won’t protect you from getting COVID-19. However, getting your COVID-19 vaccine will. That's why it is crucial to receive both immunizations before the cold weather sets in. The CDC also advises, if you've been sick with COVID-19 (particularly recently) to wait until you've recovered from COVID-19 before getting the flu vaccine. You still need to get the flu shot, since having had COVID does not protect you against influenza.

