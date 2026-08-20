Precision Medicine in Action: Joan Haynes Shines in PGx Adoption

Over the 12‑week initiative, Joan consistently led the clinic in PGx ordering—boosting her numbers from 15 tests in the six months prior to an impressive 74 during the project. She remains the facility’s top PGx adopter with 171 total orders to date.

Joan shares that PGx testing has transformed her prescribing by offering clear, genetics‑based guidance. She notes that it empowers both providers and Veterans:

“It gives us the science to explain why certain medications weren't working and the confidence to choose alternatives… Pharmacogenomics isn't the future of pain management; it’s the present.”

Benefits for Patients and Care

“I had a patient who had been struggling with chronic pain for years. They had been through multiple medications with little relief and were understandably frustrated and discouraged. When we completed PGx testing, we discovered they were a poor metabolizer for several of the medications they had previously been prescribed. Armed with that information, I was able to switch them to an alternative medication that aligned with their PGx test results. Within weeks, they reported meaningful improvement in their pain control. But what stood out most was the look of relief on their face when they finally understood why nothing had worked before. That single moment reinforced why I believe so strongly in this tool.”

PGx in Daily Practice

Today, PGx testing is a standard part of Joan’s workflow—especially for new patients with complex medication histories or those not responding as expected. While there was a learning curve, hands‑on experience, collaboration with pharmacy, and improved reporting tools made PGx testing feel intuitive. “Now, reviewing a patient’s PGx profile is as routine as checking their medication list.” Joan emphasizes that the project strengthened cross‑disciplinary teamwork:

“The best patient care doesn't happen in silos.”