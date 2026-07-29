The Resilient set to Play at Vet Fest

Some bands are formed in garages. Others come together in college dorm rooms or local clubs.

The story of The Resilient begins in a military hospital.

After suffering life-changing combat injuries in Afghanistan, several future members of the band found themselves navigating a new mission: recovery. While rehabilitating at Walter Reed Military Hospital, they discovered the healing power of music through MusiCorps, a program that helps wounded service members express themselves through music and performance. What started as therapy became friendship. Friendship became purpose. Purpose became a band.

Today, The Resilient is an American rock band made up primarily of severely wounded combat Veterans whose music reflects the challenges, triumphs, and lessons they have experienced both in uniform and in civilian life. Their performances are more than concerts. They are living proof that resilience is not just a word, but a way of life.

The band’s members have overcome extraordinary obstacles, including combat wounds and amputations, yet they continue to inspire audiences across the country with powerful music and an even more powerful message: there is strength beyond adversity. Through every song, they share stories of perseverance, camaraderie, hope, and healing.

Their journey has taken them to stages across America, performing alongside renowned musicians and appearing at festivals, Veteran events, and community gatherings. Yet no matter how large the audience, their mission remains the same: to connect with Veterans, military families, and communities through the universal language of music.

This year, Vet Fest attendees will have the opportunity to experience that mission firsthand.

When The Resilient takes the stage, visitors can expect an energetic rock performance filled with authentic stories, heartfelt messages, and the kind of inspiration that only comes from those who have walked through tremendous challenges and emerged stronger on the other side. Their music celebrates the enduring spirit of Veterans while reminding all of us that resilience is found not only in recovery, but in continuing to move forward.

At Vet Fest, The Resilient won’t just be performing. They’ll be bringing a message that resonates deeply with the Veteran community: no matter what challenges life presents, we can overcome them. We are not defined by what happens to us, but rather how we respond.

Join us on August 8, at the VA Lebanon Healthcare System, as we welcome The Resilient and celebrate the courage, determination, and unwavering spirit of America’s Veterans.