Veteran Sees Optimal Value, Service in VCS PatriotVision Optical shop in Lebanon, Pa. VA offers upgrades, fixes, and friendly service

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Daniel Hartman used to have to go to an outside source to find frames and features he liked. Now, he can get his entire care within the Lebanon medical center. It saves time, hassle, and cost.

“Because PatriotVision was available at the Lebanon VAMC this year, I saved a significant amount of time and money,” Daniel said. “In fact, the program also allowed me to purchase a pair of prescription sunglasses through PatriotVision at a very reasonable price, once again saving me the hassle, time, and cost of seeking an outside optical provider.”

To make it better, the home delivery was convenient.

“​The option to upgrade my purchase to frames I prefer—while still having a VA discount applied—is a massive benefit,” said Daniel, whose service stretched from 1990 to 1994. “It allowed me to select frames that are much more comfortable for daily wear, while ensuring I could keep the exact anti-scratch and anti-reflective coatings I desire.”

Soon after acquiring his frames, however, disaster struck: Hartman accidentally sat on his glasses (if you know, you know). But the crisis was averted; Daniel took his battered glasses back to the medical center, where Tianna readjusted the frames and nose pads.

“PatriotVision has genuinely improved the Veteran experience at Lebanon VAMC by providing quality, convenience, and excellent care right where we receive our medical services,” Daniel said. “The upgrade from the previous system is night and day.”

This is all a big improvement over the previous system, where a small selection of frames was offered, with little selection or personalized care.

“With PatriotVision, the frame selection is vastly superior, and the level of personalized assistance is exceptional,” Daniel said. “In particular, the optician, Tianna, provided an experience that was incredibly professional and welcoming.”

This aligns with Veteran feedback from a recent VCS customer survey, which highlighted PatriotVision's staff as knowledgeable, professional and friendly. Veterans who responded said they appreciate the overall service quality and staff's helpfulness in the selection of frames and customer questions and concerns. Customers found PatriotVision's services efficient, accessible and an overall smooth process.

For more information about the VCS PatriotVision, visit the PatriotVision page on the VCS website. For a directory of VCS locations, visit the VCS location directory. Find more stories about VCS on VA News.

About VCS

Established by Congress in 1946, Veterans Canteen Service is celebrating 80 years of providing reasonably priced merchandise and services essential to the comfort, health, and well-being of America’s Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. VCS delivers its mission in nearly 200 VA medical centers and clinics, providing retail, café, coffee, vending, retail optical, and many other customer-facing services. As an integral part of the VA community, VCS is also a benefit for the caregivers, family members, volunteers, visitors, and VA employees who all strive to improve the Veteran experience. The 3,000 dedicated VCS employees deliver this benefit to Veterans in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.