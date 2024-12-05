Clinical Pastoral Education, Summer 2025

Upcoming Classes:

Lebanon VAMC Now Accepting Applications

Summer CPE Unit, May 27 — August 8, 2025

Class and clinical time will be 40 hours per week.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday with possible weekend rotation. No on calls.

Level 1A training provided for all first unit students.

Applications

Applicants will be reviewed and interviewed as CPE

applications are received. It is advised to submit by early November as student slots are limited. Please contact Dean Luther vhalebcpeadmin@va.gov or 717-228-6021

No Tuition:

CPE Interns, upon acceptance, must complete a background check and other federal requirements to officially enter the program. They must also provide medical documentation

of all immunizations required in this healthcare setting, including a current TB test.

Other Information:

Students will be required to purchase textbooks for this program.

*Lebanon VAMC is Accredited by ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care and Education.

404-320-1472

www.acpe.edu