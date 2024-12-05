Clinical Pastoral Education, Summer 2025
Clinical Pastoral Education is an interfaith method of theological education through which a student exercises and learns pastoral skills. It provides a learning situation to develop awareness of the theological and psycho-social concerns of persons in crisis. We seek to celebrate, refine and to enhance your already natural, innate, and honed gifts for spiritual care. This will be done through structured weekly educational elements, peer group engagement, and supervision and instructions from experts in the field.
Upcoming Classes:
Lebanon VAMC Now Accepting Applications
Summer CPE Unit, May 27 — August 8, 2025
Class and clinical time will be 40 hours per week.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday with possible weekend rotation. No on calls.
Level 1A training provided for all first unit students.
Applications
Applicants will be reviewed and interviewed as CPE
applications are received. It is advised to submit by early November as student slots are limited. Please contact Dean Luther vhalebcpeadmin@va.gov or 717-228-6021
No Tuition:
CPE Interns, upon acceptance, must complete a background check and other federal requirements to officially enter the program. They must also provide medical documentation
of all immunizations required in this healthcare setting, including a current TB test.
Other Information:
Students will be required to purchase textbooks for this program.
*Lebanon VAMC is Accredited by ACPE: The Standard for Spiritual Care and Education.
404-320-1472
www.acpe.edu