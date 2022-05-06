2022 Lebanon VAMC Creative Arts Competition Call For Entries
Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities can compete in local creative arts competitions. First place winners in the local competitions qualify to advance to the national level via digital submission.
Any Veterans receiving care at Lebanon VAMC and any of our VA Community Clinics can participate in our local competition. The five categories for submissions include: creative writing, drama, dance, music and art. All entries to be judged in the 2022 Lebanon VAMC Creative Arts Competition must be electronically submitted no later than July 1, 2022 in order to be eligible.
It's time to enter your pieces into this year's creative arts competition!
How to Register:
- Download a copy of the "2022 Call For Entries form." (See link to PDF at the bottom of the page.)
- Send a completed registration form listing each entry by standard mail to:
Attn: Voluntary Services – Bldg 18
(Art Show Registration Enclosed)
Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
- Once your registration is received, you will be contacted with further instructions. Including, how to prepare your final digital submission.
- All pieces entered in our local competition will be displayed virtually on August 9, 2022.
For more information about participating in our local competition contact: Sybil Stambaugh, MA, CTRS, Recreation Therapist at 717-272-6621 ext. 4749 or Mike Robertson, Recreation Therapy Assistant at 717-272-6621 ext. 5630.
Local winners may be eligible to enter the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition in the fall. The 42nd National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) will be hosted in St. Louis, MO next spring.
For more information about the NVCAF and programs, please visit:
NVCAF Blog
NVCAF Facebook
NVCAF American Legion Auxiliary