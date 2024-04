LVAHCS PACT Act Event

When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Franklin R. Sousley Campus Cost: Free





Join the Lexington VA Health Care System and other Veteran organizations to learn more about the PACT Act and other benefits and available. After the Outreach event, we will have a drive-in movie!

1 to 4 p.m. Outreach Event

PACT Act information

Enrollment & Eligibility

VHA Programs / Services

4:15 p.m. Movie starts