Veteran Job Fair
When:
Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 4, 1st floor
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium, Bldg. 4, 1st floor
Open to all Veterans, free for attendees
Bring copies of your resume for on-the-spot interviews!
Multiple Industries and Community Resources:
- Health care
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Education
- Federal, State, City
- Security
- Staffing Agencies
For more information, contact:
Kathy Huibregtse
859-233-4511 ext. 2290