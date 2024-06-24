Skip to Content

Veteran Job Fair

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Bldg. 4, 1st floor

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Franklin R. Sousley Campus

Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium, Bldg. 4, 1st floor 

Open to all Veterans, free for attendees

Bring copies of your resume for on-the-spot interviews!

Multiple Industries and Community Resources:

  • Health care
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Education
  • Federal, State, City
  • Security
  • Staffing Agencies

For more information, contact:

Kathy Huibregtse

859-233-4511 ext. 2290

Kathy.Huibregtse@va.gov

