Drive Thru Clinics: Flu Shots
When:
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Top of Hill, behind building 28
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Eligible Veterans can get a flu shot at the Franklin R. Sousley Campus.
Drive thru flu shots will be located at the top of the hill, behind building 28.
Every Tuesday in October!
Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET