Drive Thru Clinics: Flu Shots

When:

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Top of Hill, behind building 28

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Eligible Veterans can get a flu shot at the Franklin R. Sousley Campus. 

Drive thru flu shots will be located at the top of the hill, behind building 28. 

Every Tuesday in October!

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

