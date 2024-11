When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Bldg. 4 - Auditorium 2250 Leestown Road Lexington, KY Cost: Free





Join us and our community partners for to learn more about credit scores and setting a budget for the new year!

Program is open to enrolled Veterans. Not enrolled yet? No problem! Staff will be there to help enroll.

Other VA events