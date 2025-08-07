International Overdose Awareness Event
When:
Where:
Main Lobby
1101 Veterans Drive
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Join us for a day of remembrance, education, and solidarity. Come honor those lost to overdose, support those in recovery, and learn how we can work together to save lives.
Troy Bowling Campus - Main Lobby
1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502
Franklin R. Sousley Campus - Bldg. 16, Ground floor near elevators
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511
Free harm reduction supplies will be available including:
o Med Disposal Bags
o Naloxone kits
o SUD resources
o Pain Management Resources
o And More!
For more information, contact:
Lindsay Wells
859-233-4511, ext. 2359