International Overdose Awareness Event

International Overdose Awareness Day

When:

Where:

Main Lobby

1101 Veterans Drive

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Join us for a day of remembrance, education, and solidarity. Come honor those lost to overdose, support those in recovery, and learn how we can work together to save lives.

Troy Bowling Campus - Main Lobby
1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502

Franklin R. Sousley Campus - Bldg. 16, Ground floor near elevators
2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

Free harm reduction supplies will be available including:
o Med Disposal Bags
o Naloxone kits
o SUD resources
o Pain Management Resources
o And More!

For more information, contact:
Lindsay Wells
859-233-4511, ext. 2359

