International Overdose Awareness Event

Join us for a day of remembrance, education, and solidarity. Come honor those lost to overdose, support those in recovery, and learn how we can work together to save lives.

Troy Bowling Campus - Main Lobby

1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502

Franklin R. Sousley Campus - Bldg. 16, Ground floor near elevators

2250 Leestown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

Free harm reduction supplies will be available including:

o Med Disposal Bags

o Naloxone kits

o SUD resources

o Pain Management Resources

o And More!

For more information, contact:

Lindsay Wells

859-233-4511, ext. 2359