Health Fair & Screening Day
When:
No event data
Where:
Basement Conference Center
305 Langdon Street
Somerset, KY
Cost:
Free
Are you eligible for a LDCT?
> Are you 50 - 80 years old?
> Do you currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years?
> Do you have a least a 20 pack-year smoking history?
Lexington VA Health Care System is joining Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, UK Markey Cancer Center and the Kentucky Cancer Program for this event.
Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to attend and visit the VA tables for scheduling.
Not enrolled? Call 859-233-4948 or visit https://www.va.gov/.../apply-for-health-care.../introduction.