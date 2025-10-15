Skip to Content

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

When:

No event data

Where:

Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium (Building 4)

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

Not part of the program? Come learn about the program and how to apply. 

Not enrolled? Call 859-233-4948 or visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/introduction

 

Contact the Lexington VA Caregiver Support Program for more information - 859-233-4511 ext. 3102

Other VA events

Last updated: 