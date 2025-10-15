Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
Dr. Mary Walker Auditorium (Building 4)
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Free
Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
Not part of the program? Come learn about the program and how to apply.
Not enrolled? Call 859-233-4948 or visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply-for-health-care-form-10-10ez/introduction
Contact the Lexington VA Caregiver Support Program for more information - 859-233-4511 ext. 3102