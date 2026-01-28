Blood Drive - Franklin R. Sousley Campus

Lexington VA Health Care System, in collaboration with Kentucky Blood Center, is hosting a series of blood drives. This is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address the on-going need for blood. Veterans and all eligible donors in the community should sign up!

Your donation can make a difference. Roll up your sleeves and help us support those who need it most.

To learn about eligibility requirements, find other blood donation locations in your community, or schedule an appointment, visit www.kybloodcenter.org, www.redcrossblood.org or www.americasblood.org.

Blood Mobile Unit will be behind our facility, a map of our campus can be found here.