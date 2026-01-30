Job Fair
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bldg. 4, Rm. 101
2250 Leestown Road
Lexington, KY
Cost:
Free
Open to Veterans and the general public
Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus Auditorium, Bldg. 4, Rm 101
** Please park in Lot C (Campus Map)
Job opportunities in multiple fields! Positions we are hiring:
- Housekeepers
- Food Service Workers
- Medical Support Assistants
- Nurses
Bring your resume (All Federal agencies only accept resumes up to two pages.)
For resume help or questions about applying for a federal job, visit: help.usajobs.gov/faq
Can't make it? Want to explore job opportunities at Lexington VA Health Care System? Visit usa.jobs.gov
Want to learn more about Lexington VA? Visit: va.gov/lexington-health-care