Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Open to Veterans and the general public

Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus Auditorium, Bldg. 4, Rm 101

** Please park in Lot C (Campus Map)

--

Job opportunities in multiple fields! Positions we are hiring:

Housekeepers

Food Service Workers

Medical Support Assistants

Nurses

Bring your resume (All Federal agencies only accept resumes up to two pages.)

--

For resume help or questions about applying for a federal job, visit: help.usajobs.gov/faq

Can't make it? Want to explore job opportunities at Lexington VA Health Care System? Visit usa.jobs.gov

Want to learn more about Lexington VA? Visit: va.gov/lexington-health-care