Skip to Content

Job Fair

When:

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Bldg. 4, Rm. 101

2250 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY

Cost:

Free

Open to Veterans and the general public

Location: Franklin R. Sousley Campus Auditorium, Bldg. 4, Rm 101 

** Please park in Lot C (Campus Map)

--

Job opportunities in multiple fields! Positions we are hiring:

  • Housekeepers
  • Food Service Workers
  • Medical Support Assistants
  • Nurses

Bring your resume (All Federal agencies only accept resumes up to two pages.)

--

For resume help or questions about applying for a federal job, visit: help.usajobs.gov/faq 

Can't make it? Want to explore job opportunities at Lexington VA Health Care System? Visit usa.jobs.gov 

Want to learn more about Lexington VA? Visit: va.gov/lexington-health-care 

Other VA events

Last updated: 